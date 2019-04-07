Pennsylvania man gets 3 to 6 years in Russian roulette death

Fifty-five-year-old Randy Hill was sentenced last week after pleading guilty in Clinton County to reckless endangering and drug counts and no contest to a firearms charge.
Authorities said Hill was charged after the death of 42-year-old Robert Ronald Litz Jr., who shot himself in the head early May 19 as the two were playing Russian roulette in the Lock Haven apartment where they lived.
Hill wasn't charged in the death, but the endangering count accused him of handing Litz a loaded firearm. Prosecutors said the two had been drinking when Litz decided he wanted to play Russian roulette.
