CARLISLE, Pa. - Police in Carlisle, Cumberland County say the man who disappeared Sunday with his two children, have been located.
Cody Combs, 26, left his home about 2 p.m. to go to the Butcher Tot Lot to meet with a woman, police said. He was last heard from shortly before 6 p.m., and his phone was turned off.
Combs, who has autism, had his son and daughter -- 1-year-old Tate Combs and 2-year-old Acacia Combs -- with him, authorities said.
Combs and his children are well and have been reunited with their family.
