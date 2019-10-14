  • Pennsylvania man, young children found after going missing

    CARLISLE, Pa. - Police in Carlisle, Cumberland County say the man who disappeared Sunday with his two children, have been located.

    Cody Combs, 26, left his home about 2 p.m. to go to the Butcher Tot Lot to meet with a woman, police said. He was last heard from shortly before 6 p.m., and his phone was turned off.

    Combs, who has autism, had his son and daughter -- 1-year-old Tate Combs and 2-year-old Acacia Combs -- with him, authorities said.

    Combs and his children are well and have been reunited with their family. 

