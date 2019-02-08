Pennsylvania school closed after carbon monoxide scare

FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Multiple people became sick at a Pennsylvania middle school Thursday in what originally was called a carbon monoxide problem, WFMZ reported.
Fleetwood Middle School was closed Friday after several people became ill during a dress rehearsal by the Fleetwood Community Theater group. Superintendent Greg Miller told the television station.
"One at a time, we had a few of them become ill. Not feel well, light-headedness … because of it escalating from one to the next, the director who was there did call 911 because of the quick escalation," Miller told WFMZ.
FWASD Middle School will be closed today due to a carbon monoxide problem last evening. All other buildings will be operating on a regular schedule. Phone call notifications will be going out at 5:30 am. More information will be released later today.— Greg M. Miller (@MillerFASD) February 8, 2019
Nicholas Readinger, Fleetwood’s deputy fire chief, said a sweep of the building showed no signs of carbon monoxide or other gases, the Reading Eagle reported. Readinger did say 12 student actors were taken to area hospitals, the newspaper reported.
Between 30 and 40 people were evacuated from the school after 911 was called, the Eagle reported.
Fleetwood Middle School closed Friday after carbon monoxide problem sickened several people Thursday night, says superintendent @MillerFASD #Fleetwood #BerksCounty https://t.co/PfS1fWjJNS— WFMZ-TV 69News (@69News) February 8, 2019
