Pennsylvania woman charged in death of infant found in paint can

The Lehigh County district attorney said Wednesday that 30-year-old Ashley Caraballo of Allentown is charged with criminal homicide, concealing the death of a child and abuse of a corpse.
District Attorney Jim Martins said Caraballo was taken to St. Luke's University hospital in October 2017, where doctors found evidence that she had recently given birth, although she denied having done so.
Martin says police found a deceased male baby wrapped in a sheet inside a backpack within a five-gallon paint can in the basement. Two forensic pathologists concluded that the baby died after being born alive.
Caraballo's attorney didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman found dead after jail inmate tipped off therapist identified
- Woman claims people were swimming at NC beach inches from sharks
- 'Major' landslide buries road in Beaver Co., brings down several power poles
- VIDEO: 3 dead after crash involving large truck
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}