Pennsylvania won't give driver's license records to Census

Secretary Leslie Richards wrote Thursday to a Census Bureau official, saying her department won't participate in the project.
More than a dozen other states have already declined to participate, according to an Associated Press survey .
The Census Bureau began asking for five years' worth of driver's license records in August, promising the information will be kept confidential.
That effort began after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a plan to add a citizenship question to next year's census.
The effort has alarmed civil rights groups that see it as part of a move by the Trump administration to reduce the political power of minorities.
