Person killed by helicopter blades at Fla. airport

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A death investigation is underway at the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport after a person was decapitated by a helicopter, WFTS reported.
The death occurred around 3:35 p.m. Thursday, deputies said.
Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said deputies responded to the airport for “a very serious aircraft accident on the ground.”
Nienhuis said deputies found a person dead near a hangar on airport property when they arrived.
Officials said the accident involves a person who was performing maintenance on the helicopter, according to WFTS News.
Deputies would not confirm the identity of the victim or the cause of death.
Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board officials have been contacted to investigate the incident, deputies said.
