Photo of Burger King employee escorting elderly customer to car goes viral

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. - A Burger King employee’s continued act of kindness toward an elderly man has gone viral on social media, WTVR reported.
Alexis Easter, 19, who works for the fast-food franchise in Mechanicsville, Virginia, escorts a customer she calls “Mr. John” back to his car after he finishes eating at the restaurant.
"The man always comes in the Burger King, so when he’s done I help him to the car because he has a terrible back," Easter told WTVR. "When we get to his car we talk and I make sure he's safe.”
Elizabeth Chandler was driving outside the Burger King on Nov. 2 when she saw Easter walking the man to his car, and she took a photograph and posted it on Facebook, the television station reported.
"It’s so seldom to see pure simple kindness in today’s world," Chandler told WTVR. "She took time from her job to help someone else, and expected nothing in return."
"Shout out to the cashier at the Mechanicsville Burger King, making this world a little brighter," Chandler wrote on Facebook.
Easter said she doesn’t think twice about helping customers.
"Always go out of your way to help others," Easter told WTVR.
