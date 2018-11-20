  • Photo of police officer cradling baby goes viral

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    WEST JORDAN, Utah - A photograph of a Utah police officer cradling a baby while the infant’s mother filed a domestic violence report has gone viral, KUTV reported.

    One of the clerks at the West Jordan Police Department snapped a photo of Officer R. Lofgran holding and bottle feeding the baby and caring for the woman’s other young children, KSTU reported.

    “He spent hours on this call. Thank you for your service,” one person wrote on the West Jordan Police Department’s Facebook page.

    The photos and posts have been shared more than 370 times and have been liked by nearly 3,000 people since it was posted on Thursday.

     
     

