PHOTO: Squirrel, bald eagle square off in tree; guess who won?

LINCOLN, Maine - A photographer in Maine captured a rare sight this week: a squirrel and a bald eagle squaring off in a tree in the town of Lincoln.
The picture was taken by Roger Stevens Jr. and shows a gray squirrel bravely staring down the much larger bird of prey.
“I couldn't have made this up!! Gray Squirrel and Bald Eagle in staring match... Behind the Rite-Aide Store in Downtown Lincoln, Maine!!” Stevens said in a post on Facebook, where he posted a series of photos of the squirrel and eagle.
In the end, it was the squirrel’s lucky day.
Stevens watched the drama play out and reported that the squirrel managed to survive by diving into a hole in the tree.
