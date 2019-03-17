Photos of Savannah square trashed during St. Patrick's Day events spark outrage

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Photos showing the aftermath of one of the country's most popular St. Patrick's Day celebrations are drawing ire on social media.
In the Saturday Facebook post, the Savannah, Georgia, government shared snapshots of cups, wrappers and other garbage strewn across the ground in the wake of the city's St. Patrick's Day festival and parade.
"Revelers may have trashed a portion of Wright Square, but thanks to city staff and civic-minded volunteers, the clean-up is well underway!" read the post, which has been shared more than 1,000 times.
Angry commenters quickly weighed in, calling the scene "disgraceful."
"Why is it so difficult for grown people to put their trash in a trash bin?" one commenter wrote. "Thank you to those that helped clean up this mess and others that are sure to follow."
"What is wrong with these people?" added another. "Who raised such trash??"
According to Savannah.com, more than 300,000 people attend the city’s St. Patty's Day events.
