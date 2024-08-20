Photos show DNC protesters clash with Chicago police as convention kicks off

Protesters clashed with police outside the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday for the second straight day, leading to 13 arrests, police said .

The charges against those who were arrested ranged from criminal trespass to resisting, obstructing and aggravated battery against police officers, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said at a press briefing.

Some of those arrested breached a fence near the United Center on Monday night, Snelling said. Officers who responded to the breach were struck by objects and hit with pepper spray, he said, but added that there were "no major injuries."

"Our officers showed great restraint," Snelling said.

Two people were arrested Sunday ahead of the four-day convention.

Demonstrations are expected to happen each day, with crowds expected to be even bigger than the protests outside the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last month.

Most of the demonstrators are protesting the war in Gaza, with organizers expecting up to 20,000 protesters to join in. Other activist groups outside the DNC are demonstrating in favor of protecting abortion and LBGTQ rights, calling for racial equality and raising awareness of climate change.

