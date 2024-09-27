Photos show Helene's wrath across Southeast after Category 4 storm slams into Florida

Hurricane Helene slammed into Florida's Gulf Coast, making landfall late Thursday as a powerful Category 4 storm, bringing 140 mph winds, torrential rain and a record storm surge before moving inland across Georgia and the Carolinas.

Millions of customers are without power across the Southeast as forecasters warned of “life-threatening flash and urban flooding” for the southern Appalachians. A flash flood emergency was issued for urban Atlanta. Mandatory evacuations were ordered in parts of North Carolina as swollen rivers threatened nearby homes. The Associated Press reported at least four deaths were attributed to Helene, which was downgraded to a tropical storm Friday

Live updates: Helene batters Southeast after Florida landfall, more than 4 million without power

Extensive damage was seen Cedar Key, Fla., and Steinhatchee, where the storm surge picked up and moved mobile homes. Streets in Tarpon Springs, Fla., were inundated with water.

In Crystal River, Fla., more than 100 people and 50 pets were rescued from floodwaters overnight, the local sheriff’s office there said.

Photos from across the region showed the aftermath of the storm.

