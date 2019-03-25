Physician groups call for taxes on sugary drinks

A growing number of doctors want the government to tax sugary drinks to stop childhood obesity.
The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Heart Association are asking lawmakers, at all levels, for new policies to help stop kids from drinking so much soda, sports drinks and juice.
Many pediatricians say they are diagnosing type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease and high cholesterol in young patients.
Not only do they want a tax, but they are asking for federal nutrition assistance programs, better labeling and changes to children's menus.
The American Beverage Association argues children are actually drinking less soda, and that sugary drinks are not primarily responsible for obesity rates.
It also says parents need to be the ones to decide what's best for their children.
