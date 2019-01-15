  • Pigs rescued from overturned semitruck in Ohio

    By: WHIO.com and daytondailynews.com

    Updated:

    BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A semitruck hauling about 2,400 feeder pigs overturned and crashed on a highway in Ohio.

    The driver of the truck, identified as Kevin McNeil, was headed to Illinois from North Carolina, when the crash occurred Monday afternoon.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Officials with Ohio State Highway Patrol told WHIO the driver was not injured in the crash. An estimated two or three dozen pigs died, according to the driver.

    About two hours after the crash, the pigs were moved from the wrecked trailer to another brought to the scene, Sgt. Frank Simmons, of the State Patrol, told WHIO.

    State troopers said excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories