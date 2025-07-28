Pilot arrested on child sex abuse material charges after landing at San Francisco airport

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — A pilot was arrested aboard a Delta Air Lines flight and federal agents took him into custody from the cockpit after the plane landed at San Francisco International Airport.

The pilot, whose identity wasn't immediately released, was arrested on charges relating to child sexual abuse material, an official with the Department of Homeland Security said Monday.

Passengers aboard the flight from Minneapolis to San Francisco on Saturday posted video online showing federal agents walking through the aisle of the plane.

A message left with Delta Air Lines on Monday was not immediately returned and authorities provided no other details about the arrest.

A Delta spokesperson on Sunday deferred comment to law enforcement.

