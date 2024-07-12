National

Pirates rookie Paul Skenes announced as starting pitcher for National League at MLB All-Star Game

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates v Milwaukee Brewers MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 11: Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws a pitch in the first inning \amb at American Family Field on July 11, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) (John Fisher/Getty Images)

Paul Skenes' remarkable rookie season with the Pittsburgh Pirates added another memorable moment as he was named the starting pitcher for the National League for Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game.

The 22-year-old Skenes will become only the fifth rookie pitcher to start the All-Star Game, joining Hideo Nomo (1995), Fernando Valenzuela (1981), Mark Fidrych (1976) and Dave Stenhouse (1962).

This story will be updated.

