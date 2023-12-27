National

Pistons trainwreck draws rapt attention of NBA fans, 'sell the team' chants from home Detroit crowd

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

De izquierda a derecha, Kevin Knox II, Marcus Sasser, Ausar Thompson y Bojan Bogdanovic, de los Pistons de Detroit, se sientan en el banquillo durante el partido que el equipo perdió ante los Nets de Brooklyn, el martes 26 de diciembre de 2023 (AP Foto/Duane Burleson) (Duane Burleson/AP)

For teams with a combined 16-42 record, the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets drew a lot of attention Tuesday night.

Folks weren't tuning in for the Nets. They were there to see if the Pistons would the secure the NBA's longest-ever single-season losing streak, gawking like rubberneckers leaning in for a better look at a car crash.

The people got what they came for. In a game that played at times with the intensity of the postseason, the Nets prevailed, 118-112, handing the Pistons their 27th straight loss. Led by Cade Cunningham's 41 points, the Pistons fought for this one, leading in the fourth quarter on multiple occasions.

Ultimately they did was losing teams do. They lost.

But they drew the rapt attention of fans, players and media in the process as they kept things compelling down the stretch.

People in particular took notice of Cunningham's effort as he scored 37 of his 41 points in the second half.

In the end, it wasn't enough.

And fans in Detroit who came out in droves to support their team delivered a message for owner Tom Gores.

Things won't get any easier as the Pistons look to avoid tying the 2014-15 and 2015-16 Philadelphia 76ers for the longest losing streak in NBA history, period. Those 76ers lost 28 games over the course of two seasons.

On Thursday, the Pistons get the Boston Celtics, owners of the NBA's best record. They'll face them on the road. If they lose in Boston, it won't get much easier after that. Nobody wants to be the team the Pistons beat to snap the streak.

