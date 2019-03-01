Pit bull puppies dumped outside animal shelter, left in large garbage can

SAN JACINTO, Calif. - Eight small puppies were left outside a California humane society, despite the shelter being open for business.
An unidentified man dumped the young pit bulls in a garbage can in the Ramona Humane Society’s parking lot Wednesday.
They’re estimated at about 3 months old, KNBC reported.
A staff member saw a green truck speeding away from the location when she went to see the puppies, KTLA reported.
Since the Humane Society is not sure if the owner of the dogs is the same person who left them, it has to hold the dogs until Sunday before allowing them to be adopted.
The business does not have security cameras, KNBC reported.
Julio Delacruz, animal services manager at Ramona Humane Society, told KNBC that people usually leave strays and unwanted animals at the society but, normally, they stay to give workers information about the animal’s health.
One of the puppies is already accounted for. A black-and-white one will be going home with Chris Loya, who was at the shelter, ready to adopt, when the dogs were found. The dog will be named Oreo, KNBC reported.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}