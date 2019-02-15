Pit bull tied to pole, set on fire, dies

A pit bull that was found tied to a pole and set on fire in Richmond, Virginia, has died.
Officials at Richmond Animal Care and Control announced the sad news on Friday via Facebook, WRIC reported.
The post said Tommie had died after he, “just finished having his bandages changed and stopped breathing; his body simply gave out. Tommie was pain free and surrounded by people that loved him when he passed.”
There is a reward being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for setting Tommie on fire. Right now the reward is set at $25,000.
Animal control officials said someone covered Tommie with an accelerant and set him on fire Sunday evening.
Witnesses described the suspect as a man “wearing multiple layers of pants,” according to an earlier post by animal control.
Tommie had burns to more than 40 percent of his body.
