Poker player turns $5 bet into $1M at Atlantic City casino

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - A man beat astronomical odds at an Atlantic City casino over the weekend, turning a $5 bet into a $1 million payout.
It wasn’t the only good news he received recently.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Harold McDowell, 85, was playing at the Borgata Hotel Casino on Saturday afternoon when he made the three-card poker “6 Card Bonus” bet. He then hit a royal straight flush of diamonds, a hand that overcame 1-to-20 million odds, The Associated Press reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Boy, 17, shot in back by 12-year-old brother at Pine Township home
- Government shutdown: President Trump says it will last 'until we have a wall'
- Better to give: Man uses own food stamps to feed others on Christmas
- VIDEO: Community, police department rally around officer after cancer returns
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The man was dealt the 10, queen and ace of diamonds. The dealer’s hand was the nine, jack and king of diamonds.
“It must be luck of the Irish,” McDowell told the New York Post. His wife was deemed cancer-free the day before McDowell made the lucky bet.
Casino officials told the AP that it’s the first time this bet has been hit at the Borgata.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}