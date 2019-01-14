Police: 12-year-old girl knocked to ground after being pushed, punched by man at mall

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - A Black Mountain, North Carolina, man is accused of hitting a child under 12 years old Saturday evening during a fight at a mall in Asheville .
Asheville police said a fight broke out at the mall and during the skirmish, David Steven Bell, 51, pushed a girl under 12 years old and then punched her.
An off-duty officer arrested Bell. He is charged with one count of assault on a female under 12 and two counts of assault on a female.
In a video of the incident, authorities said Bell could be seen shoving the girl after she moved toward him, WLOS reported.
When the girl approached him again, officials said he punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground, according to WLOS.
Watch video here.
The girl's condition is unknown at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
