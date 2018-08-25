0 Police: 14 year old stabs fellow student because ‘she only liked him as a friend'

LUTHER, Okla. - A 14-year-old boy in Luther, Oklahoma, stabbed a girl at his high school after she rejected his romantic advances, police said.

Police said the teen stabbed a 14-year-old girl up to 11 times inside the school’s auditorium on Aug. 16, while the school gathered for an assembly during the first day of school, according to KOKI.

Luther Police Chief David Randall said he has filed charges of assault and battery with a sharp or dangerous weapon with intent to injure with the prosecutor’s office.

“Ultimately it’s up to the judge on where they want this to go,” Randall said.

The boy and victim were reportedly friends and he tried to start a relationship with her, Randall said. The boy allegedly tried to leave letters in her locker telling her about his feelings, but she just wanted to be friends.

“She said ... she liked him as a friend not anything more and that they remained friends,” Randall said.

The girl told police she noticed the boy on the other side of the auditorium and then suddenly, he moved into a seat behind her, NBC News reported.

“She had no idea that he was holding any type of ill will towards her, so she was totally shocked that he would do this to her,” he said.

The girl was taken by helicopter to OU Medical Center and is expected to recover.

In the wake of the stabbing, Randall said he was struck by the boy’s “nonchalant attitude” about his actions, NBC News reported.

“No remorse whatsoever,” Randall said.

The school's superintendent, Barry Gunn, told KOKI a teacher subdued the boy and took the knife. Other teachers gave the girl CPR while they waited for first responders.

Police said the boy used a folding knife with a serrated edge that was about four inches long.

Gunn said the school does not have a school resource officer, but they are in still in the process of getting one in place.

The 14-year-old suspect is in the Oklahoma Juvenile Detention Center.

