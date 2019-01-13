  • Police: 7th-grade girl stabs boy with scissors in middle school classroom

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    BERKLEY, Mich. - A Michigan seventh-grader is in police custody after authorities said she stabbed a male classmate with scissors.

    According to WDIV, the girl stabbed the boy Tuesday afternoon in a classroom at Anderson Middle School in Berkley. Almost 30 students were in the room at the time, the station reported.

    The victim was hospitalized and "is expected to recover," WDIV reported. The girl may be expelled, officials said.

    Their names were not publicly released.

    "The student who caused harm today was removed from school pending the outcome of an investigation," the school's principal, Michael Ross, said in a statement. "We will enforce the District’s Student Code of Conduct and policies as necessary once the investigation is complete."

    Additional counselors will be on campus Wednesday to help students cope with the incident, officials said.

