Police: After attending church with congregation, man tries to carjack parishioners

SPLENDORA, Texas - A man who recently started attending a church tried to steal the congregation’s van, and when he was unsuccessful, he tried to carjack two parishioners after Sunday services, police said.
Kevin Chambers, 34, tried to steal the Church of Lord Jesus Christ’s van after services, KTRK reported. When he could not get into the vehicle, he stole a Ford Explorer after pushing a 41-year-old woman out of the driver’s seat, police said.
He took off with a 64-year-old woman in the passenger seat. He slowed the vehicle and pushed her out of it shortly after taking off, police said.
He left the SUV at a Kroger parking lot, stole another car from a nearby apartment complex and drove it to the Apostolic Pentecostal Church, KTRK reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mother says 'code word' prevented daughter's kidnapping
- Florida judge dismisses $5M lawsuit against McDonald's over slice of cheese
- 'SNL': Pete Davidson apologizes as Dan Crenshaw makes surprise appearance
- VIDEO: Police: Boy, 3, dies after accidentally shooting self
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
He was praying at the church when police arrived.
"He just kept saying, 'Thank you, Jesus! Thank you, Jesus! Thank you, Jesus! I need help! I need help! I need help!'" Sgt. Troy Teller, with the Splendora Police Department, told KTRK.
Chambers told Teller he was suffering from a mental crisis, KTRK reported.
No one was injured during Chamber’s crime spree, police said. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, unlawful restraint and robbery, KTRK reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}