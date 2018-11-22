  • Police arrest man accused of playing porn in library as children watched

    By: Fox13Memphis.com

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was arrested for watching a pornographic video in a Memphis, Tennessee, public library, police say. 

    According to police, Ceequanon S. Slaughter played the graphic video on a computer at the South Branch of Memphis Public Library. There were three children sitting on either side of him as he played the video. 

    Police said he “knowingly exhibited a pornographic video” to the children. 

    Security asked him to leave several times, but he refused. When officers arrived at the library to arrest him, he resisted. At one point, he laid on the ground and locked his arms, according to court records. One officer used a baton to try and arrest him. 

    Eventually backup arrived, and officers were able to take Slaughter to the hospital for medical clearance before booking him into jail. 

    Slaughter has been charged with sale, loan or exhibition of material to minors and resisting official detention. 

     
     

