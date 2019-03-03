Police arrest man accused of repeatedly punching two women, trying to steal their cars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have arrested a man accused of trying to steal two cars and repeatedly punching the women behind the wheels.
Police said that the suspect, 42-year-old Eugene Hazen, approached a 61-year-old woman at the CVS at South Boulevard. He tried to steal her car, but when he couldn't, he started hitting her in the face.
Two hours later, police said Hazen tried to do the same thing to a woman at the State Employees Credit Union in uptown Charlotte.
Authorities said Hazen hit the woman, and took her keys but was unable to drive the vehicle because it was a manual transmission.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers and K-9 units were eventually able to find Hazen under a tractor-trailer at the Target on Metropolitan Drive.
Police charged Hazen with two counts of common law robbery and two counts of assault on a female.
