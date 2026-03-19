Police in Barcelona, Spain, are searching for James Gracey, a missing US student from Illinois

CHICAGO — Police in Spain searched Thursday for a college student from Illinois reported missing this week after a night out with friends.

Family members said James “Jimmy” Gracey, a 20-year-old student at the University of Alabama, was visiting friends who are studying abroad. Gracey was last seen at a nightclub in Barcelona but separated from friends around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Gracey never returned to the room he was renting with friends, according to family members who live in the suburb of Elmhurst, about 19 miles (31 kilometers) west of Chicago.

Regional Catalan police said Thursday’s searches include air patrol and underwater sweeps.

A social media post by the family indicates that Gracey was last seen outside of Shoko, a nightclub just off the Barceloneta Beach. He was wearing a white shirt and dark pants and a chain with a gold rhinestone cross.

“Jimmy is a kind, responsible, and devoted son and brother. It is completely out of character for him not to check in with family and friends,” Gracey's family said in a statement shared with The Associated Press. “We are working closely with local authorities and are incredibly grateful for the support we have received. We ask that you keep Jimmy in your thoughts as we continue to do everything we can to bring him home safely.”

Friends still in the city have begun hanging missing person signs showing Gracey's photo and details of the last time he was seen.

“We are keeping Jimmy and his family at the forefront of our thoughts, and our staff are in direct communication with the family to offer every support and assistance possible," the University of Alabama said in a statement on Thursday. “Anyone with information that may help is encouraged to contact local authorities.”

Gracey is a member of the Theta Chi fraternity at the school, and the international organization said he holds two positions within the school's chapter.

“Since learning of his disappearance, the International Fraternity has been in regular communication with federal lawmakers, the University of Alabama, and our chapter members, including those who remain in Barcelona searching tirelessly for Jimmy,” CEO Michael Mayer said.

___

O'Connor reported from Springfield, Illinois, and Raza reported from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Associated Press writer Suman Naishadham in Madrid contributed to this report.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.