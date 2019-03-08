Police: Blood alcohol level in 7-month-old Ohio girl triple the legal limit

CLEVELAND - A 7-month-old girl was hospitalized in Cleveland earlier this week with a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit for an adult driver, WJW reported.
The child had a 0.25 BAC reading when she was tested at a hospital, Cleveland.com reported, citing a police report.
The legal limit in Ohio is 0.08 percent.
Cleveland police: 7-month-old baby hospitalized with blood alcohol level 3x the legal limit of an adult driver https://t.co/IdxRmhx7V1 pic.twitter.com/4IghCD9zjq— fox8news (@fox8news) March 8, 2019
The child’s mother told police she went to work at 9 a.m. Sunday and left the child with an aunt, WJW reported. When the woman returned, she said the toddler was unresponsive and limp and took her to a hospital, Cleveland.com reported. Hospital staff gave her naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal drug, because they feared the child may have overdosed, the website reported.
The mother and aunt said they did not know how the child got alcohol in her system, WJW reported.
No charges have been filed yet, police said.
