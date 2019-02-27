Police charge homeowner after 70 teens suspected of underage drinking

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Police say about 70 high school students were at a house party where underage drinking took place when authorities arrived to break it up, and the homeowner was “unaware.”
The Morristown Daily Record reported that officers identified 69 juveniles and two 18-year-olds Friday at the home in Morris Township, New Jersey. Others ran from the party before police could round them up, police said. NJ.com reported that, according to police, up to 80 teens had access to alcohol at the party.
“The homeowner, identified as Cesar Quispe, from Pembroke Place, was home at the time and stated he was unaware of the party,” Morris Township Police Chief Mark DiCarlo said, according to MorristownGreen.com.
The teens were from five area high schools, DiCarlo said, adding that there were no injuries or medical emergencies in the incident.
Quispe has since been charged with making property available for underage consumption of alcohol. If he is found guilty, DiCarlo said, there may be a penalty of not more than six months in jail, probation and a monetary fine.
“Parents are also reminded that there are criminal as well as potential civil punishments for providing alcohol to minors,” DiCarlo said in a statement. “Please be responsible and assure our youth are positively influenced and kept safe from potential dangerous situations.”
