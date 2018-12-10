Police: Child suffered third-degree burns after being left in sink

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a 4-month-old suffered severe burns after his mother left him in hot water.
According to the suspect, Chantel N. Woodson, the mother was giving the baby a bath and put him in the sink on Dec. 3, Fox 13 Memphis reported. She walked away and then heard the baby screaming. She took the baby out of the water and saw he had third-degree burns from his torso down.
When they arrived at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, doctors saw the burns and "numerous other injuries, both internal and external," to the child. The police were then called to the hospital.
Detectives are still working to learn what caused the non-burn-related injuries, Fox 13 Memphis reported.
Woodson was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect.
