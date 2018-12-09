  • Police clap back at suspect who trolled them on social media

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    RICHLAND, Wash. - A police department’s post on social media prompted a suspect to reply and eventually surrender.

    Richland police featured Anthony Akers in its “Wanted Wednesday” last week for failure to comply.

    It elicited a comment from Akers.

     

    When Akers did not appear, police once again took to social media.

     

    Although he did not yet appear, Akers did reply.

     

    When he did not show up two days later, he made another comment.

     

    When he still did not come in, police featured Akers in another post.

     

    On Tuesday, Akers turned himself in.

     

     

