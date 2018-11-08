Police: Couple beat 5-year-old child with paddle for receiving an 'S' at school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis couple face child abuse charges after they beat a child multiple times with a paddle and an extension cord because of his grades, police said.
Court records detail that the child was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital with severe bruising to multiple parts of his body.
He also had abrasions to his arm and face.
The hospital also said the boy had excess creatine kinase which is caused by extreme workouts, and severe bruising.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers Antonio Brown cited for going 100+ mph on McKnight Road
- Parkway West partially closed in Robinson following crash
- Suspect identified in California shooting that killed 12, including sheriff's deputy
- VIDEO: Bethel Park Schools closed Friday due to graffiti threat/a>
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Jaquan Stokes told police she and Raven Porter paddled the child three to four times a week. They said the cause of the beatings was that he received an “N” on his report card for conduct. On Nov. 5, Stokes said the boy received an “S” for conduct. Stokes and Porter whipped him with a paddle for that as well, police said.
The couple also forced the boy to do pushups, squats and running drills when he misbehaved.
The two are charged with aggravated child abuse.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}