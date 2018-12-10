Police: Designated driver dies after crash with impaired suspect

EWING TOWNSHIP., N.J. - A 20-year-old New Jersey college student, acting as a designated driver for classmates, was killed early Sunday in a head-on crash that police believe involved an impaired driver, WPVI reported.
Michael Sot, a sophomore at The College of New Jersey, was driving his 2007 Dodge Charger near Ewing Township around 2 a.m. when his car was hit by a 2018 Kia Optima that crossed a double line, driven by David Lamar, 22, the North Jersey Record reported. Eight people were injured, including five students. Sot was critically injured at the scene and died at a hospital.
Lamar was charged with seven counts of assault by auto, and police said he was impaired at the time of the crash, WPVI reported.
The other students identified by The College of New Jersey are Danielle DeFlores, Matthew DeGenova, Anthony Galante and Ryan Moore, the television station reported.
Jenna Passero, who is Moore’s boyfriend, also was injured in the crash, the North Jersey Record reported. She suffered a laceration on her liver, three broken ribs, a bruised lung and a sprained ankle, the newspaper reported. She said Moore is in critical condition.
Sot’s younger brother, Jon Sot, said his brother was “an amazing role model.
“Mike was being responsible just as he always was. I am proud to be his brother. He is now an inspiration to everyone." Sot told WPVI.
The College of New Jersey President Kathryn Foster issued a statement, saying Michael Sot’s death was “heartbreaking.”
"Michael was an outstanding student, and a trusted and caring friend with a bright future ahead of him,” Foster said. “The TCNJ community is keeping his family, friends, and loved ones in its thoughts during this tremendously difficult time.”
