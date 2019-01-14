Police: Drunk man invades home, challenges officers to a fight

SALEM, N.H. - A homeowner in Salem, New Hampshire, woke up to an alarming discovery in his living room.
According to a police report, the homeowner was awoken around 2 a.m. by loud noises coming from the first floor of his house and went downstairs to investigate. The homeowner told police he found a stranger sitting on his couch, who claimed he lived there.
The stranger identified himself as Phil Smith to the homeowner, who said he had never seen him before. The police report does not indicate anyone else living in that home.
Philip Allen Smith, 27, was found by responding officers facedown on the living room floor and “highly intoxicated,” according to the report.
Officers said they found clear signs of forced entry and damage to a side door.
Officers said when they began talking to Smith, he became aggressive and challenged them to a fight. Smith could not give police a reasonable explanation as to why he had broken into the house.
Smith is being charged with criminal mischief, criminal trespass and resisting arrest. He was released on personal recognizance bail and has a hearing set at the 10th Circuit Court in Salem on March 4.
