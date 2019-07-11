  • Police: Drunken man drove into giant cactus, the cactus won

    TUCSON, Ariz. - It was an odd car crash scene in Arizona Wednesday.

    A driver crashed into a cactus, causing it to go right through the windshield.

    Police said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. in Tucson.

    The driver was taken into custody after showing signs of impairment. 

    The man only had minor injuries. 

    No one else was involved in the accident.
     

     

