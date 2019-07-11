Police: Drunken man drove into giant cactus, the cactus won

TUCSON, Ariz. - It was an odd car crash scene in Arizona Wednesday.
A driver crashed into a cactus, causing it to go right through the windshield.
Police said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. in Tucson.
TRENDING NOW:
- 8-year-old was heroic brother until final moments of life, father says
- Fentanyl discovered in popular children's game at local store
- Social media video showing girl licking medical equipment in doctor's office causes concern online
- VIDEO: 84-Year-Old Texas Woman Charged With Murder in Husband’s Brutal 1984 Shotgun Death
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The driver was taken into custody after showing signs of impairment.
The man only had minor injuries.
No one else was involved in the accident.
CNN/KVOA
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}