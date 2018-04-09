  • Police, fed up with lingering cold weather, 'arrests' winter

    Updated:
    DEPEW, N.Y. (AP) - An upstate New York police department fed up with lingering cold weather has placed winter under arrest.

    The Post-Standard reports the Depew Police Department wrote Friday in a humorous Facebook post that it had arrested the season. Police said any more snow winter produces would be held against it in court.

    Related Headlines

    The department also called for groundhog Punxsutawney Phil to turn himself in for predicting six more weeks of winter. Police joke that they're willing to look past winter's "most recent transgressions" if it works with the department.

    New York has experienced wintry weather this month and high winds that caused power outages.

    ___

    Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police, fed up with lingering cold weather, 'arrests' winter

  • Headline Goes Here

    To hell with it: Trump increasingly weary of staff advice

  • Headline Goes Here

    Newsmax hires former Fox executive to run TV operations

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mattis faults Russia on Syria, won't rule out US strike

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Nelson says he's ready for Florida Gov. Scott