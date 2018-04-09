Police, fed up with lingering cold weather, 'arrests' winter

The Post-Standard reports the Depew Police Department wrote Friday in a humorous Facebook post that it had arrested the season. Police said any more snow winter produces would be held against it in court.
Related Headlines
The department also called for groundhog Punxsutawney Phil to turn himself in for predicting six more weeks of winter. Police joke that they're willing to look past winter's "most recent transgressions" if it works with the department.
New York has experienced wintry weather this month and high winds that caused power outages.
___
Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com
TRENDING NOW:
- Teacher presses charges after autistic 8-year-old punches her, police say
- Roofer charged after repossessing roof, police say
- Pittsburgh Popcorn Co. denies citation for mouse infestation
- RAW VIDEO: Chopper 11 flies over Route 30 as crews begin to demolish affected buildings
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}