Police find man hiding in basement wall after allegedly attacking girlfriend with knife

DAYTON - Police arrested a man they found hiding in the hole of a basement wall after he reportedly put a knife to his girlfriend’s throat New Year’s Day.
According to a police report, authorities responded to a home on Springfield Street after a woman said her boyfriend had a knife to her throat and was pulling her hair while she was on the phone with 911 dispatchers.
When police arrived on scene, the woman said the man had already left out the home’s back door, which she locked after he was gone, the report said.
Authorities were called back to the home when the girlfriend said the man returned and he was arrested after officers found him hiding in a hole in the wall.
He was transported to jail and charged with domestic violence, but later released.
