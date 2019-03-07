0 Police: Indiana state trooper shot by 11-year-old son

GRANGER, Ind. - An 11-year-old Indiana boy has been charged with the juvenile equivalent of attempted murder after authorities say he shot his father, a state trooper, last month.

The South Bend Tribune reported that police officers were called just after 11 p.m. Feb. 22 to a home in Granger, where they found Indiana State Trooper Matt Makowski with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. Makowski was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

TRENDING NOW:

>> Read more trending news

NEW INFO: We’ve learned the @IndStatePolice Trooper shot is Matt Makowski.



Makowski’s juvenile son is being detained at the Juvenile Justice Center on a preliminary charge of Attempted Murder.



Makowski suffered a single gunshot wound and is in semi-stable condition. pic.twitter.com/GCPkshtY5r — Caroline Torie (@CarolineTorieTV) February 22, 2019

The motive for the shooting was not clear. Prosecutors declined to release details of the gun used and would not say whether it was Makowski’s service weapon, the Tribune reported.

NBC News reported that Makowski was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery. The Tribune said he remained in the ICU for several days, but his condition was steadily improving.

Capt. Dave Bursten, a spokesman for the Indiana State Police, told NBC News Makowski is a 19-year veteran of the force.

“We are all concerned for his welfare and are just hoping and praying for his recovery,” Bursten said.

UPDATE on the ISP Trooper shot inside of his Granger home Thursday night.



The Trooper’s juvenile son is now in custody. (SJC Prosecutor’s Office) pic.twitter.com/JRUcpNyuCK — Kim Shine WNDU (@KimShineWNDU) February 22, 2019

The Tribune reported that the night of the shooting was not the first time police were called to the family’s home. Officers were sent to the house Feb. 13 for a welfare check after Makowski’s son called 911.

The boy told the officers he had “been bad” and was hit by his mother, the Tribune reported. No report was filed by the officers.

The 11-year-old was also named in a police report from September regarding the alleged battery of an 8-year-old neighbor. His alleged involvement in the battery is unknown, due to Indiana confidentiality laws regarding minors, and it was unclear how badly the younger boy was injured, the Tribune reported.

Makowski’s son is being held in juvenile custody.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.