Police ‘investigate' crime against Elf on a Shelf

With only a few more days before that -- ahem -- lovable Elf on a Shelf disappears for a year, (thank goodness) it looks like someone was either out of ideas on how to hide the elf from their children or had enough of it.
Now an elf crime is being “investigated” by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, WGNO reported.
.@JeffParishSO responds to the body of an #ElfOnAShelf found in #NewOrleans metro area - https://t.co/6dpNVY3KFd pic.twitter.com/E0lommjJoC— KINSEY SCHOFIELD (@kinseyschofield) December 17, 2018
The Sheriff’s Office reported, we hope with tongue firmly implanted in cheek, the remains of an unnamed Elf on a Shelf were found in Metairie. The doll was found Thursday morning and is described as 11 inches tall and 2.3 pounds with dark brown hair, WGNO reported.
Officials with the Sheriff’s Office told WGNO, “We’ve been in contact with authorities at the North Pole (not the big guy) to get their assistance in identifying the elf, but have been unsuccessful.”
They went on to say that a medical examiner was going to look at the remains, but they went missing, with a candy cane left in the doll’s place, WGNO reported.
