0 Police: Janitor found with drugs, gun outside elementary school

ROCKMART, Ga. - A janitor found with drugs and a gun outside a Georgia elementary school said she was set up, police said.

Rockmart, Georgia, police were working a tip about “drug activity going on inside Van Wert Elementary by members of the cleaning crew” around 10 p.m. Saturday, according to the Polk County police incident report.

The door to the school was open, but no one was inside and the alarm was not set. Rockmart police called Polk County authorities for assistance.

>> Read more trending news

TRENDING NOW:

“While checking the other janitor rooms, a vehicle pulled up to the front of the school and a female got out of the vehicle,” Polk County police said in the report. “The female was identified as Georgia Cook and Rockmart PD officers confirmed that was one of the suspects listed in their drug report.”

Drug dogs at the scene went to Cook’s vehicle, according to authorities.

The dogs found methamphetamine, pipes with residue and scales inside the car, police said, adding that Cook, 49, had a gun on her.

Cook was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a tool for the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

She “began to say that she was set up by a co-worker’s wife,” police said in the report. “Cook denied doing drugs or even knowing they were inside her vehicle.”

According to police, Cook works for Sullins Cleaning Services, not the Polk County School District.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.