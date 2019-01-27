Police: Louisiana man suspected of killing 5 captured in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA. - Authorities say the 21-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing at least five people in Louisiana was captured Sunday in Virginia.
Dakota Theriot was located early Sunday in Richmond County, Virginia, according to a statement from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Theriot will be transported back to Ascension Parish at a later date and booked on two counts of first-degree murder, home invasion, and illegal use of weapons, the statement said.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 men killed in tragic incident on Parkway East
- Penguins' Crosby notches 4 goals, 4 assists in 2 games to earn All-Star MVP honors
- Man dies after being shot multiple times inside vehicle
- VIDEO: Widow of Man Who Collapsed and Died While Running on Treadmill Sues Gym for $13M
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a news conference Saturday that Theriot is the “prime suspect” in the deaths of Keith Theriot, 50, and Elizabeth Theriot, 50, of Gonzales, his parents.
Dakota Theriot is also suspected of killing Billy Ernest, 43, Tanner Ernest, 17, and Summer Ernest, 20, in Livingston Parish, authorities said. Webre said they were not relatives of the suspect but appeared to know him.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}