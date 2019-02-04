Police make risky rescue after man tries to retrieve dog from frozen Lake Michigan

Police officers in Chicago risked their warmth and their lives to rescue a man who had become trapped on Lake Michigan.
The ordeal was recorded on police body camera.
The man jumped down a high mound of ice into waist-deep water to rescue his nine-month-old American Eskimo mix from the freezing water. He then got trapped Sunday afternoon, WGN reported.
Police crawled on the ice, on their hands and knees to get to the man who was yelling “Help me, help me,” officers said during a press conference.
First police tossed a borrowed dog leash to help pull the man from the edge of the river after he wasn’t able to hoist himself up the ice that was towering two feet above him without help, WGN reported. Then one officer grabbed the man’s hand while others grabbed the belt of the officer in front of him, making a human chain, and helped pull the man to safety.
The man was taken to a local hospital to be checked out, WGN reported.
