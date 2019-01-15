Police: Man accused of killing father sent texts, photos to co-worker

DURHAM, N.C. - A North Carolina man accused of killing his father texted photos to a co-worker that showed a dead body with multiple stab wounds, WRAL reported Monday.
Chivalry Alexander Moore, 33, of Kinston, was charged Jan. 8 in the slaying of his father, Willie Frank Moore, 60, at the elder man’s home, the television station reported. He was being held without bond in the Durham County Jail after a court hearing Monday morning, WNCN reported.
Chivalry Moore had been in a standoff with deputies for five hours after authorities were called to his father’s house to do a welfare check, WNCN reported. Authorities said Moore allegedly told a friend he had killed a family member, and that person called police, the television station reported. Chivalry Moore was shot during the standoff, WNCN reported. He was arrested and charged in his father's death after he was released from a hospital Saturday night, WRAL reported.
According to a search warrant obtained by several media outlets, Moore had sent photos to a co-worker at a UPS facility in Kinston of a body with multiple stab wounds that had “already started the stages of decomposition.” He also sent two photos that showed “a bloody floor and wall,” WNCN reported.
The cellphone was found inside Willie Moore’s home, the television station reported.
