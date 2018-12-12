Police: Man arrested in porch theft of kidney donor test supplies

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio - A man was arrested in connection with the recent porch package thefts in Green Township.
Andrew Felix, 27, of Miami Township in Hamilton County, was arrested Saturday around 9:30 p.m., according to the Green Township Police Department’s Facebook page.
Felix reportedly stole kidney testing supplies from the porch of a potential donor for a West Carrollton woman in need of a kidney transplant.
“It’s hard enough to recruit potential donors. It’s even harder when they have their supplies stolen from inside their screen door on their porch,” said Emily Kraft, who needs the transplant.
Green Township police in Hamilton County started investigating after a suspect stole packages off porches of multiple homes on Dec. 6 and 7.
Kraft said her cousin, who lives in Green Township, was a potential match and was going through the testing process. The testing supplies were sent to his home from the University of Cincinnati after initial pre-screenings were done, she said.
In the video provided by Kraft from her family’s security camera, Felix is seen taking a package that Kraft said contains the kidney testing supplies.
“It’s like a slap in the face. We’re trying to take steps to save my life, but this guy is working against us,” said Kraft.
Kraft said she was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in September and said her condition is worsening.
The holidays bring an increase in porch package thefts.
One out of five homeowners were targeted by porch thieves in 2017, according to the FBI.
