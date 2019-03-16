Police: Man charged with biting 10-month-old baby when she ‘wouldn't fall asleep'

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - An Illinois man is facing charges for allegedly biting his 10-month-old baby on the face and arms because she wouldn’t go to sleep, according to media reports.
Daniel Martin, 31, was arrested and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery to a child, and two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery, according to WBBM-TV.
The state Department of Children and Family Services reported the case to Lake County authorities, WBBM reported.
Sheriff officials said in a statement that Martin bit the infant “out of anger because the baby would not fall asleep.”
He was jailed on a $50,000 bond with his next court date scheduled Monday, the news station reported.
