Police: Man points gun at McDonald's employee after not getting hot sauce for fries

PHOENIX - An Arizona man, upset that he did not get hot sauce with his french fries, pointed a shotgun at a McDonald’s employee, KNXV reported.
Antonio Alonso Ballesteros, 18, was charged with aggravated assault stemming from the Jan. 11 incident.
According to Phoenix police, Ballesteros went to a McDonald’s drive-thru.
When he received his fries, Ballesteros allegedly became upset when his did not receive hot sauce with his order, KNXV reported. He reportedly went into the store, poured soda on a female employee and left.
When the victim followed to write down the man’s license plate number, the man allegedly pulled a shotgun from his SUV and pointed it at the employee, the television station reported.
Police used surveillance video to get a license plate number and found Ballesteros a few days later, KNXV reported. Ballesteros claimed he grabbed his gun because he believed the employee was going to pour coffee on him, the television station reported.
