0 Police: Man puts bag of marijuana in wrong mailbox

A marijuana mistake was made in Massachusetts after a mother discovered a bag of pot in her mailbox.

Woburn police said they are treating it as a crime: illegal distribution, but this mother is just happy her kids didn't find the bag first.

Laurel Brown Collins said she doesn't know the first thing about marijuana; she doesn't smoke it and doesn't have any in the house.

"I don't even know how much you're allowed to have," Collins said.

But she knows what it looks like. So when she discovered a bag in her mailbox Wednesday, she called police right away. Investigators believe someone left 18 grams of pot in the wrong mailbox.

"I think there is potentially other drug activity in the neighborhood. To have a drug dealer do that in the middle of the day and at a mailbox that is clearly labeled with not his customer's name, uh, is kind of ballsy," Collins said.

The person who put the bag of marijuana in Collins' mailbox probably didn't realize there was a camera right above it. The camera got a pretty good look at who dropped the bag off; someone in a black jacket and hat.

Collins said she has never seen this person before and doesn't know if he has made drop-offs on her street before.

"It may just lead me to believe that he's also not that bright if he can't read the name of where he's dropping," Collins said.

What worries her the most, though, is what could have happened to her 19-year-old son Andrew who has autism and lives at home.

"There's a significant concern he would have opened it and ingested it, certainly would have gotten the effects of it," Collins said. "Andrew, again, would not have known what it was and it could have caused him harm.”

