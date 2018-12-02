  • Police: Man robbed of fried chicken at gunpoint

    By: Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    DANVILLE, Ill. - An Illinois man was robbed at gunpoint Monday, but the thief didn’t take cash -- he took the victim’s fried chicken.

    Danville police officers were called to the scene of the alleged robbery around 6 p.m. Monday, at which time the victim said he had been walking with a bag of fried chicken he had just bought. Fox Illinois reported that the victim said a teenager approached him and, while armed with a gun, demanded cash.

    When the alleged assailant found out the victim had no more cash, he took the man’s chicken instead, the news station said

    The Fox affiliate said no one was hurt in the robbery.

