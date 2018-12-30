  • Police: Man stabs mother in alley, leaves body in garbage can

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    CHICAGO - A man stabbed his mother in an alley on Christmas Eve and left her body in a trash can, police said. 

    Chicago police said Robert Wallace, 25, stabbed his mother, Betty Wallace, 67, multiple times, WLS reported. Her slashed and beaten body was found around 1:50 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide Tuesday. 

    Wallace was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, WLS reported

