Police: Man stabs mother in alley, leaves body in garbage can

CHICAGO - A man stabbed his mother in an alley on Christmas Eve and left her body in a trash can, police said.
Chicago police said Robert Wallace, 25, stabbed his mother, Betty Wallace, 67, multiple times, WLS reported. Her slashed and beaten body was found around 1:50 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide Tuesday.
Wallace was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, WLS reported.
