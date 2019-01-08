Police: Man ties up wife with vacuum cleaner cord after accusing her of cheating

An Arizona man is accused of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault after he and a friend allegedly tied up his wife with a vacuum cleaner cord, KNXV reported.
Kevin Fletcher, 26, was arrested, along with Jonya Shelton, 26, after Fletcher’s wife called police and said she was assaulted by the pair, the television station reported.
The woman told police she arrived home at 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 3, when an argument allegedly erupted over her possibly cheating on Fletcher, KNXV reported.
According to police, Fletcher used a knife to threaten his wife, and he and Shelton tied her up with a vacuum cord.
After a while Fletcher untied his wife and took her to a back room, where he allegedly slapped her several time and began choking her, the television station reported.
Shelton also was arrested and was charged with aggravated kidnapping, KNXV reported.
